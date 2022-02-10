National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) Shares Down 3.9%

National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) shares dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $37.52 and last traded at $37.52. Approximately 431 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 55,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $39.05.

Separately, TheStreet downgraded National Research from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th.

Get National Research alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $932.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.02 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 29th. National Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

In other news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,845 shares of National Research stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.57, for a total value of $248,821.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 199,552 shares of company stock valued at $8,487,496. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Huntington National Bank raised its position in National Research by 26.8% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in National Research by 4.5% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 5.9% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 6,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Research by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 6,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG boosted its stake in National Research by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 15,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. 43.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National Research Company Profile (NASDAQ:NRC)

National Research Corp. engages in the provision of analytics and insights that facilitate patient, employee, and customer retention. It offers solutions that address specific needs around market insight, experience, transparency, and governance for healthcare providers, payers, and other healthcare organizations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.