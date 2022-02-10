Phore (PHR) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $4,773.00

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded up 11.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Phore coin can currently be bought for about $0.0443 or 0.00000099 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Phore has traded up 20.6% against the US dollar. Phore has a market capitalization of $1.16 million and approximately $4,773.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003674 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.11 or 0.00009195 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.01 or 0.00008958 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0213 or 0.00000048 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00004553 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00018964 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $205.51 or 0.00459441 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 26,064,736 coins. Phore’s official website is phore.io . The official message board for Phore is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Phore Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

