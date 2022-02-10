Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) is Putnam Investments LLC’s 3rd Largest Position

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 662,710 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,071 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for about 3.4% of Putnam Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.13% of Amazon.com worth $2,177,029,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AMZN. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com in the third quarter worth approximately $605,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 12.0% during the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,478,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 13.6% during the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 12,944 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $44,531,000 after purchasing an additional 1,546 shares in the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 20.6% during the second quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 387 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 13.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 79,244 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $272,612,000 after buying an additional 9,236 shares in the last quarter. 56.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $21.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $3,202.48. The stock had a trading volume of 69,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,441,375. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2,707.04 and a twelve month high of $3,773.08. The stock has a market cap of $1.62 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.77, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3,243.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,351.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $27.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $24.18. Amazon.com had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 29.55%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $14.09 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 49.4 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 712 shares of Amazon.com stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,534.74, for a total transaction of $2,516,734.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonathan Rubinstein sold 271 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,700.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,580 shares of company stock valued at $12,761,069. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on AMZN shares. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $4,370.00 to $4,460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,100.00 to $4,200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $3,875.00 to $3,900.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,000.00 to $3,850.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4,191.56.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

