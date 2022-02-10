Luxor Capital Group LP Acquires New Shares in Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR)

Luxor Capital Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,782,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MTTR. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in Matterport during the 3rd quarter worth $71,819,000. Senator Investment Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $66,185,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Matterport during the third quarter worth $47,594,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $31,839,000. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Matterport during the third quarter valued at $29,566,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTTR. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Matterport from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Matterport from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush increased their target price on Matterport from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Matterport in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matterport currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTTR traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $9.33. The company had a trading volume of 215,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,824,740. Matterport Inc has a 12 month low of $7.50 and a 12 month high of $37.60. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.78.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

