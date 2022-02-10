Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Liberty Oilfield Services (NYSE:LBRT) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. Liberty Oilfield Services had a negative return on equity of 12.29% and a negative net margin of 7.86%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.33) EPS.

Shares of LBRT stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.24. The stock had a trading volume of 88,737 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,559,679. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Liberty Oilfield Services has a twelve month low of $8.50 and a twelve month high of $17.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.02. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 2.63.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

LBRT has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet raised Liberty Oilfield Services from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Liberty Oilfield Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.93.

In related news, CEO Christopher A. Wright sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.57, for a total value of $628,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 31,468 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $314,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,795 shares of company stock worth $1,116,815. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liberty Oilfield Services by 807.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 4,690 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 380.6% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 108.1% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 25,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 13,056 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 306.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 17,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 10.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 314,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,818,000 after purchasing an additional 29,337 shares in the last quarter. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Liberty Oilfield Services

Liberty Oilfield Services, Inc engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing services to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. Its hydraulic fracturing fleets consist of mobile hydraulic fracturing units and other auxiliary heavy equipment to perform fracturing services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.