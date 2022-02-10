Taurus Asset Management LLC Buys 37,905 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Taurus Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 57.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 103,602 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the quarter. Honeywell International comprises approximately 2.3% of Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Taurus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $21,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MD Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 11.8% during the 3rd quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 7,983 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 3,865 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,486,194 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,650,568,000 after purchasing an additional 350,521 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Honeywell International by 174.1% during the 3rd quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 63,606 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $13,502,000 after purchasing an additional 40,401 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Childress Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Honeywell International by 53.8% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,806 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 982 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Several research firms have commented on HON. Citigroup cut their price target on Honeywell International from $264.00 to $248.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Honeywell International from $265.00 to $235.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Honeywell International from $229.00 to $224.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 25th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $232.29.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $195.52. The company had a trading volume of 49,256 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,645,674. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $134.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.83, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $206.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $216.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 30.52% and a net margin of 16.11%. The business had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.74 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.