Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.72-$0.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.67. The company issued revenue guidance of $403-$411 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $392.33 million.Kforce also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $4.200-$ EPS.

A number of brokerages have commented on KFRC. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Kforce from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Kforce from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kforce from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

KFRC stock traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $72.61. 1,942 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 110,658. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17. The company has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.34 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44. Kforce has a 12 month low of $45.65 and a 12 month high of $81.47.

Kforce (NASDAQ:KFRC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 6th. The business services provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $410.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $398.23 million. Kforce had a return on equity of 39.79% and a net margin of 4.78%. The company’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Kforce will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from Kforce’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Kforce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.23%.

In related news, President Joseph J. Liberatore sold 34,000 shares of Kforce stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.41, for a total transaction of $2,597,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 7.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Kforce by 21.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 163,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,273,000 after acquiring an additional 28,621 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Kforce by 3.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 164,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,836,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Kforce by 40.1% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Kforce by 49.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 9,368 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $705,000 after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Kforce by 24.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Kforce, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical staffing services and solutions. It operates through the Technology and Finance and Accounting (FA) segments. The Technology segment offers services on areas of information technology such as systems and applications architecture and development, data management, business and artificial intelligence, machine learning, and network architecture and security.

