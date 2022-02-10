Zacks Investment Management Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Zacks Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 86,456 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,036 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $18,353,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 3.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,268,823 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $8,760,549,000 after acquiring an additional 1,506,663 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Honeywell International by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,135,673 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,661,961,000 after purchasing an additional 613,394 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,010,886 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,812,000 after purchasing an additional 160,118 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Honeywell International by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,423,497 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,189,643,000 after purchasing an additional 387,820 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Honeywell International by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,151,022 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $691,178,000 after purchasing an additional 65,644 shares during the period. 74.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ HON opened at $196.62 on Thursday. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12 month low of $188.03 and a 12 month high of $236.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $135.36 billion, a PE ratio of 24.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $206.42 and its 200 day moving average is $216.85.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The conglomerate reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $8.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.74 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on HON. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $228.00 to $212.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Honeywell International in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 target price for the company. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $253.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Honeywell International from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $232.29.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.