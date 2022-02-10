Zacks: Analysts Expect Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) Will Post Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYRS) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.44) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Syros Pharmaceuticals’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.48) and the highest is ($0.38). Syros Pharmaceuticals reported earnings per share of ($0.61) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 27.9%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, March 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Syros Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($1.49) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.64) to ($1.41). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($1.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.15) to ($1.62). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Syros Pharmaceuticals.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SYRS shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Syros Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.50.

Syros Pharmaceuticals stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $1.65. 11,417 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 528,237. The stock has a market cap of $102.21 million, a P/E ratio of -1.06 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.13 and a current ratio of 5.13. Syros Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.62 and a 52-week high of $13.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $2.98 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 50.9% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,188 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 41.4% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 4,163 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,463,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,325,000 after acquiring an additional 295,392 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,846 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after acquiring an additional 39,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Syros Pharmaceuticals by 28.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 36,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 8,128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.92% of the company’s stock.

About Syros Pharmaceuticals

Syros Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development of gene control therapies for cancer and diseases. Its product candidates include SY-1425, SY-2101, and SY-5609. The company was founded by Richard A. Young, Nathanael S. Gray, and James E. Bradner on November 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

