Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) PT Raised to $55.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Bank of America from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Briefing.com reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock. Bank of America‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 32.31% from the stock’s current price.

UBER has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $69.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. MKM Partners reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 5th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $80.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.79.

Get Uber Technologies alerts:

Shares of UBER traded up $1.38 on Thursday, reaching $41.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,294,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,290,855. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Uber Technologies has a twelve month low of $32.81 and a twelve month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.99 and a beta of 1.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.46 and a 200-day moving average of $42.02.

In other news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi bought 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $44.92 per share, with a total value of $8,984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in UBER. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 40.2% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 223,135 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $11,184,000 after acquiring an additional 63,958 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Uber Technologies by 50.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 759,008 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,041,000 after buying an additional 255,651 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 16.0% during the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 904 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Uber Technologies by 4.9% during the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,211 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, AXA S.A. bought a new stake in Uber Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.37% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc operates as a technology platform for people and things mobility. The firm offers multi-modal people transportation, restaurant food delivery, and connecting freight carriers and shippers. It operates through the following segments: Rides, Eats, Freight, Other Bets and ATG and Other Technology Programs.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Uber Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uber Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.