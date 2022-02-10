Standard Protocol Price Tops $0.23 (STND)

Standard Protocol (CURRENCY:STND) traded down 1.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 10th. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $3.10 million and $425,673.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Standard Protocol coin can now be bought for $0.23 or 0.00000516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded up 29.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002237 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00001910 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.14 or 0.00047268 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,142.47 or 0.07025334 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44,926.94 or 1.00438934 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.01 or 0.00049210 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00052345 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006169 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Buying and Selling Standard Protocol

