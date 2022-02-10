SafeInsure Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $176.00 (SINS)

SafeInsure (CURRENCY:SINS) traded down 12.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. SafeInsure has a market capitalization of $55,816.51 and approximately $176.00 worth of SafeInsure was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SafeInsure has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. One SafeInsure coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000006 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001230 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.88 or 0.00033256 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded down 36.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000391 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 38.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000179 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000870 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0399 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0872 or 0.00000195 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SafeInsure Coin Profile

SafeInsure (SINS) is a coin. SafeInsure’s total supply is 22,211,404 coins. SafeInsure’s official website is www.safeinsure.io . SafeInsure’s official Twitter account is @SafeInsure and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Safeinsure is a decentralized insurance marketplace bringing equitable price discovery and global access to insurance policy shoppers worldwide. SafeInsure puts consumer power back in the user's hands with an insurance marketplace on the blockchain. The SafeInsure marketplace has a native currency, the SafeInsure coin (SINS). All transactions made between insurance policy providers and consumers will require SINS. Additionally, insurance-related products and insurance pools will require SINS. In effect, the only currency accepted within the SafeInsure ecosystem is SINS. “

Buying and Selling SafeInsure

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeInsure directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SafeInsure should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafeInsure using one of the exchanges listed above.

