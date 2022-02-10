Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Shares Up 6.2% on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) shot up 6.2% on Thursday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $65.00. The company traded as high as $62.95 and last traded at $62.49. 164,817 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average session volume of 1,399,857 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.82.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on SQM. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in a research report on Monday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.89.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 17,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vivid Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 3.8% in the third quarter. Vivid Financial Management Inc. now owns 6,648 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $357,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 4.5% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 6.9% in the fourth quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 6,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 5.5% in the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 8,748 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 19.02% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $53.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.80. The company has a quick ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 0.78.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $661.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $672.17 million. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 12.13%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, January 3rd were given a dividend of $0.91 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 31st. This is a positive change from Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s previous dividend of $0.20. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 307.56%.

About Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM)

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile SA engages in the production and distribution of fertilizers, potassium nitrate, iodine, and lithium chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Plant Nutrients, Iodine and Derivatives, Lithium and Derivatives, Industrial Chemicals, Potassium, and Other Products and Services.

