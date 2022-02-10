Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to Post $0.11 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect that Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the highest estimate coming in at $0.26. Visteon posted earnings of $1.06 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 89.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, February 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Visteon will report full year earnings of $0.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.34 to $0.68. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $3.94 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $4.50. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Visteon.

VC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $130.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Visteon from $88.00 to $86.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Visteon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Finally, Barclays raised Visteon from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $114.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new stake in Visteon in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators raised its stake in Visteon by 64.0% in the third quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Visteon in the third quarter valued at about $57,000.

NASDAQ:VC traded down $1.93 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.80. 3,979 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 264,999. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $109.47. Visteon has a 12-month low of $91.59 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.83 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Visteon Company Profile

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

