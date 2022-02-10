WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) Price Target Cut to C$4.40

WildBrain (OTCMKTS:WLDBF) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Scotiabank from C$4.60 to C$4.40 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on WildBrain from C$3.50 to C$4.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Benchmark initiated coverage on WildBrain in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. National Bankshares upped their price target on WildBrain from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised WildBrain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.08.

Get WildBrain alerts:

Shares of WildBrain stock traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $2.41. 40,868 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 47,095. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.47 and a 200-day moving average of $2.48. WildBrain has a 12 month low of $1.81 and a 12 month high of $3.34.

WildBrain Ltd. engages in the production and distribution of content, television, and consumer products representation. It operates through the following segments: Content Business, Television, and Consumer Products Represented. The Consumer Products Represented segment includes representation of internal and third-party brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for WildBrain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WildBrain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.