Raymond James Boosts BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) Price Target to C$23.50

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BSRTF) had its price objective hoisted by investment analysts at Raymond James from C$21.00 to C$23.50 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, upgraded shares of BSR Real Estate Investment Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.83.

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust stock traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $19.00. The stock had a trading volume of 24,992 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,985. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.46. BSR Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $10.49 and a 12 month high of $19.58.

About BSR Real Estate Investment Trust

BSR Real Estate Investment Trust is an internally managed, unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established pursuant to a declaration of trust under the laws of the Province of Ontario. The REIT owns a portfolio of multifamily garden-style residential properties located in attractive primary and secondary markets in the Sunbelt region of the United States.

