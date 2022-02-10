Desjardins Raises TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target to C$173.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) had its price objective hoisted by equities researchers at Desjardins from C$161.00 to C$173.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Desjardins also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.20 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $8.19 EPS.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TFII. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of TFI International in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “positive” rating and a $132.00 target price for the company. TD Securities raised shares of TFI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised shares of TFI International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from C$150.00 to C$155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.92.

TFII stock traded down $1.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.96. The stock had a trading volume of 9,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 260,063. TFI International has a 1-year low of $69.16 and a 1-year high of $120.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $98.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.17.

TFI International (NYSE:TFII) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.34. TFI International had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 22.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.98 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 90.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that TFI International will post 4.87 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 18,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,876,000 after acquiring an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 15.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 9,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $874,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of TFI International by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 35,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 3,210 shares during the period. Finally, TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $522,000. 58.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation and logistics services. It operates through the following segments: Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload, Truckload, and Logistics. The Package and Courier segment consists of pickup, transport, and delivery of items across North America.

