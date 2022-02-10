Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.63, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.97% and a negative return on equity of 43.37%. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.59) EPS. Impinj updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.050-$0.010 EPS.

Impinj stock traded down $18.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $70.93. The company had a trading volume of 34,902 shares, compared to its average volume of 337,411. Impinj has a 52 week low of $39.69 and a 52 week high of $94.39. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.81 and a beta of 2.33.

In other news, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,515 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.03, for a total value of $113,670.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd sold 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.25, for a total transaction of $78,250,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 1,010,827 shares of company stock valued at $79,130,883. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Impinj by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,500,000 after purchasing an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Impinj by 77.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Impinj by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,598 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PI. boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 17th. Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $76.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Impinj from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $82.00 target price on shares of Impinj in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Impinj presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $91.36.

About Impinj

IImpinj, Inc engages in the development and sale of RAIN, a radio frequency identification solution. Its platform allows inventory management, patient safety, asset tracking and item authentication for the retail, healthcare, supply chain and logistics, hospitality, food and beverage, and industrial manufacturing industries.

