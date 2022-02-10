Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.53 EPS

Rapid7 (NASDAQ:RPD) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.53, MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) earnings per share. Rapid7 updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $-0.180-$-0.150 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $0.050-$0.160 EPS.

Shares of RPD stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $100.27. The company had a trading volume of 19,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 562,323. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $106.93 and a 200-day moving average of $116.15. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.64 and a beta of 1.34. Rapid7 has a 12-month low of $72.02 and a 12-month high of $145.00.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on RPD. TheStreet downgraded Rapid7 from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Rapid7 from $106.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Raymond James raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Rapid7 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Rapid7 from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.80.

In related news, Director Thomas E. Schodorf sold 220 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.50, for a total value of $26,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Christina Luconi sold 4,927 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.63, for a total value of $648,541.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,821 shares of company stock valued at $2,613,883 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPD. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Rapid7 by 183.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 282,742 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after purchasing an additional 183,007 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Rapid7 by 158.2% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,644 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after purchasing an additional 8,973 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after acquiring an additional 1,567 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Rapid7 by 89.3% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 318 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.91% of the company’s stock.

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc engages in the provision of cyber security analytics and automation services. Its products include Metasploit, Nexpose, AppSpider, tCell by Rapid7, as well as insight platforms such as InsightDR, InsightIVM, InsightAppSec, InsightConnect, and InsightOps. It also offers security and product consulting services.

