Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.70-3.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $3.00. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.30-5.60 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.23 billion.Leggett & Platt also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.700-$3.000 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:LEG traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.70. 58,593 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,728,275. Leggett & Platt has a 52 week low of $37.04 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.22. The company has a market cap of $5.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.43.

Get Leggett & Platt alerts:

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 25.42%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt will post 2.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Leggett & Platt from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Leggett & Platt stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 57.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 907,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332,224 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.68% of Leggett & Platt worth $47,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 72.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Leggett & Platt Company Profile

Leggett & Platt, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of furniture and engineered components; and products among homes, offices, automobiles, and commercial aircraft. It operates through the following segments: Bedding, Flooring, Furniture & Textile, and Specialized Products. The Bedding Products segment supplies of products and components for the home, including mattress springs and specialty foam, as well as adjustable beds, bedding machinery, steel rod, and drawn wire.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Leggett & Platt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leggett & Platt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.