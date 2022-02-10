Finning International (TSE:FTT) PT Raised to C$46.00

Finning International (TSE:FTT) had its price target lifted by research analysts at TD Securities from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 19.98% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on FTT. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Finning International from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Finning International to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Finning International from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$44.30.

FTT traded up C$1.38 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting C$38.34. 411,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 410,035. Finning International has a 1-year low of C$29.71 and a 1-year high of C$40.22. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$33.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$33.21. The stock has a market cap of C$6.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 80.30.

Finning International (TSE:FTT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported C$0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$1.75 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Finning International will post 2.3299999 EPS for the current year.

Finning International Inc sells, services, and rents heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, Chile, the United Kingdom, Argentina, and internationally. It offers telehandlers, compact and small wheel loaders, mini excavators; heavy construction equipment, such as articulated trucks, asphalt pavers, backhoe loaders, cold planers, compactors, dozers, excavators, material handlers, motor graders, off-highway trucks, pipelayers, road reclaimers, track loaders, and wheel tractor-scrapers; and skidders, forest machines, track feller bunchers, log stackers, multi docker material handlers, cable yarding systems, dozers, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic mining shovels, and underground mining load haul dump (LHD) loaders.

