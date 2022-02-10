Raymond James Analysts Give Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) a C$14.50 Price Target

Mullen Group (TSE:MTL) received a C$14.50 target price from equities research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 19.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price target on shares of Mullen Group from C$19.00 to C$17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC cut shares of Mullen Group from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from C$15.50 to C$13.50 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Cormark decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$17.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Mullen Group from C$17.50 to C$16.50 in a report on Friday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mullen Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$15.75.

MTL traded down C$0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$12.15. The company had a trading volume of 543,588 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,599. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 82.92, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.16 billion and a PE ratio of 18.84. Mullen Group has a twelve month low of C$9.80 and a twelve month high of C$14.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.55.

Mullen Group Ltd. provides trucking and logistics services in Canada and the United States. The company operates through three segments: Less-Than-Truckload, Logistics & Warehousing, and Specialized & Industrial Services. The Less-Than-Truckload segment delivers general freight consisting of smaller shipments, packages, and parcels; and pharmaceutical and package products.

