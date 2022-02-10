TD Securities Lowers Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) to Hold

Sun Life Financial (TSE:SLF) (NYSE:SLF) was downgraded by stock analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$78.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock, down from their prior target price of C$81.00. TD Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.24% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. CSFB lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cormark lifted their price target on Sun Life Financial from C$69.00 to C$73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial to C$78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. CIBC boosted their target price on Sun Life Financial from C$74.00 to C$81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$27.00 target price on shares of Sun Life Financial in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$72.69.

Get Sun Life Financial alerts:

SLF stock traded down C$3.69 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$70.12. 2,129,281 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.01, a current ratio of 1,108.38 and a quick ratio of 1,053.41. The company has a market capitalization of C$41.09 billion and a P/E ratio of 11.46. Sun Life Financial has a 52-week low of C$61.04 and a 52-week high of C$74.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$70.68 and a 200-day moving average price of C$68.43.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Sun Life Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sun Life Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.