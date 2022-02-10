American Express (NYSE:AXP) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

American Express (NYSE:AXP) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $9.250-$9.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $9.670. The company issued revenue guidance of $50.01 billion-$50.86 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $47.80 billion.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AXP. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on American Express from $211.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on American Express from $163.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on American Express from $206.00 to $200.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Bank of America upgraded American Express from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $204.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on American Express from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $188.44.

Shares of AXP stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $197.48. The company had a trading volume of 108,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,511,349. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $169.55 and a 200-day moving average of $169.77. The company has a market capitalization of $152.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.16. American Express has a 12-month low of $126.07 and a 12-month high of $198.72.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $2.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $12.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.55 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 33.26%. American Express’s revenue was up 29.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.76 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that American Express will post 9.72 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. American Express’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.22%.

In other American Express news, insider Anna Marrs sold 26,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.22, for a total transaction of $4,467,814.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 30,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.57, for a total value of $5,408,960.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 464,467 shares of company stock valued at $85,217,026. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in American Express stock. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 6.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,916,986 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 622,891 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 1.25% of American Express worth $1,638,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

