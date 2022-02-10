Guggenheim Capital LLC Lowers Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Guggenheim Capital LLC trimmed its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 148,336 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 19,951 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $57,961,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 57.9% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 90 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 40.3% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 94 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.10% of the company’s stock.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.41, for a total value of $2,347,050.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.70, for a total transaction of $1,111,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $5.47 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $492.63. The company had a trading volume of 45,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,838,714. The company has a market capitalization of $463.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.86. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12-month low of $320.35 and a 12-month high of $509.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $477.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $443.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $4.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $73.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.86 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.01% and a return on equity of 25.11%. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. On average, analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNH shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UnitedHealth Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $477.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Raymond James boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $515.00 to $540.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Edward Jones started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $462.00 to $495.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $502.09.

UnitedHealth Group, Inc engages in the provision of health care coverage, software, and data consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment utilizes Optum’s capabilities to help coordinate patient care, improve affordability of medical care, analyze cost trends, manage pharmacy benefits, work with care providers more effectively, and create a simpler consumer experience.

