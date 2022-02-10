ITT (NYSE:ITT) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

ITT (NYSE:ITT) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The conglomerate reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ITT had a net margin of 7.14% and a return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 earnings per share.

ITT stock traded down $4.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $91.03. 18,881 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 380,218. ITT has a 52-week low of $76.36 and a 52-week high of $105.54. The company has a market capitalization of $7.79 billion, a PE ratio of 41.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $98.09.

Several research firms have weighed in on ITT. TheStreet raised shares of ITT from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of ITT from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of ITT from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of ITT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ITT presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in ITT stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of ITT Inc. (NYSE:ITT) by 232.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 232,334 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 162,435 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.27% of ITT worth $21,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 92.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions in the field of energy, transportation, and industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, and Connect and Control Technologies. The Motion Technologies segment manufactures brake components and specialized sealing solutions, shock absorbers and damping technologies primarily for the global automotive, truck and trailer, public bus and rail transportation.

