Brokerages Expect Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) Will Post Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Pretium Resources Inc. (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Pretium Resources’ earnings. Pretium Resources posted earnings per share of $0.28 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 35.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pretium Resources will report full year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.56 to $0.60. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.63 to $0.86. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Pretium Resources.

Pretium Resources (NYSE:PVG) (TSE:PVG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $146.83 million during the quarter. Pretium Resources had a positive return on equity of 15.28% and a negative net margin of 4.70%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PVG. CIBC upped their target price on shares of Pretium Resources from C$14.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pretium Resources to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pretium Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. downgraded shares of Pretium Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of Pretium Resources from C$13.50 to C$18.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.50.

PVG traded down $0.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $13.72. 15,792 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,294,554. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Pretium Resources has a one year low of $8.29 and a one year high of $14.79. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $13.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of -86.00 and a beta of 0.83.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PVG. PYA Waltman Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Pretium Resources in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pretium Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Pretium Resources by 77.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,303 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cheviot Value Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pretium Resources during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company’s stock.

Pretium Resources, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development and operation of gold and precious metals resource properties. Its projects include Snowfield and Brucejack which are located in British Columbia. The company was founded by Robert Allan Quartermain in 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

