International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.06 EPS

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.06, MarketWatch Earnings reports. International Flavors & Fragrances had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 2.50%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.32 EPS. International Flavors & Fragrances updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

IFF traded up $8.17 on Thursday, hitting $140.77. The company had a trading volume of 121,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,646,996. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The company has a market cap of $35.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.63, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.06. International Flavors & Fragrances has a 12-month low of $125.39 and a 12-month high of $157.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $141.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $144.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s dividend payout ratio is currently 256.91%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on IFF. UBS Group decreased their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $187.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. StockNews.com raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised International Flavors & Fragrances from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on International Flavors & Fragrances in a report on Thursday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on International Flavors & Fragrances from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, International Flavors & Fragrances currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $163.19.

International Flavors & Fragrances Company Profile

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Taste and Scent. The Taste segment is sold to the food and beverage industries for use in consumer products such as prepared foods, beverages, dairy, food, and sweet products.

