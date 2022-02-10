Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $6.40-6.80 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.92. The company issued revenue guidance of decline of 4% to flat or $7.5-7.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.10 billion.Zimmer Biomet also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $6.400-$6.800 EPS.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ZBH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $150.00 to $114.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $124.00 to $111.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho downgraded Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $178.00 to $130.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Zimmer Biomet presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $146.96.

Shares of ZBH stock traded up $0.41 on Thursday, reaching $120.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,105,251. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Zimmer Biomet has a 12-month low of $108.47 and a 12-month high of $180.36. The company has a market capitalization of $25.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $124.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.58.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). Zimmer Biomet had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 10.39%. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Zimmer Biomet will post 7.38 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 28th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.80%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.68%.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

