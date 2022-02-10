Brokerages Expect Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $597.89 Million

Analysts expect that Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ALSN) will report $597.89 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Allison Transmission’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $590.00 million and the highest is $609.30 million. Allison Transmission posted sales of $535.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Allison Transmission will report full year sales of $2.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.35 billion to $2.37 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.36 billion to $2.63 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Allison Transmission.

Several analysts have commented on ALSN shares. TheStreet upgraded Allison Transmission from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Allison Transmission from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Allison Transmission from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Allison Transmission from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.67.

ALSN traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 963,135. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30, a PEG ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. Allison Transmission has a 52-week low of $32.55 and a 52-week high of $46.40.

In related news, Director Thomas W. Rabaut acquired 5,475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.59 per share, for a total transaction of $200,330.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Eric C. Scroggins sold 3,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $121,625.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Allison Transmission by 1.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 16,861 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 75.0% in the second quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 4.8% in the third quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,454 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 344 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 40.2% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,235 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allison Transmission by 68.3% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,220 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. 98.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of vehicle propulsion solutions for commercial and defense vehicles. The company also manufactures medium- and heavy-duty fully automatic transmissions and electrified propulsion systems. Its products are used in a variety of applications, including on-highway trucks, buses, motorhomes, off-highway vehicles and equipment, and defense vehicles.

