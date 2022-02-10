Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) Issues Earnings Results

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by ($0.19), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $258.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.62 million. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 111.82% and a negative return on equity of 94.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($2.09) earnings per share.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALNY traded up $1.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.19. 18,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 782,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.23 and a beta of 0.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $160.97 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.38. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $125.00 and a twelve month high of $212.00.

In related news, CEO John Maraganore sold 33,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.52, for a total transaction of $5,827,906.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Akshay Vaishnaw sold 2,879 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.93, for a total transaction of $549,687.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALNY. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $273.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Guggenheim raised Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $226.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Sunday, October 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.19.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development and commercialization of RNAi therapeutics. The firm’s products include ONPATTRO, GIVLAARI, and OXLUMO. It is the translation of RNAi as a new class of innovative medicines with a core focus on RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of genetically defined diseases.

