Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.23 EPS

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.23, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Mattel had a net margin of 15.55% and a return on equity of 57.56%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.40 EPS.

MAT stock traded up $1.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $24.45. The stock had a trading volume of 597,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,466,415. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The company has a market cap of $8.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.79 and a beta of 1.55. Mattel has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $23.31.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Mattel stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 40.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,246,026 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 355,724 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.36% of Mattel worth $25,045,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 99.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MAT shares. TheStreet raised shares of Mattel from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Mattel from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday. Monness Crespi & Hardt increased their target price on Mattel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners upgraded Mattel from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Mattel from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.50.

Mattel Company Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

