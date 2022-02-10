Meme (MEME) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $1.13 Million

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. Meme has a total market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the US dollar. One Meme coin can now be bought for approximately $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00253166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002497 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Meme Coin Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Meme is dontbuymeme.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Meme Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

