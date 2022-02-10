Meme 24 Hour Trading Volume Hits $1.13 Million (MEME)

Meme (CURRENCY:MEME) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. One Meme coin can currently be purchased for about $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC on popular exchanges. Meme has a market cap of $11.47 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of Meme was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Meme has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $114.15 or 0.00253166 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.98 or 0.00015477 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.65 or 0.00005887 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000979 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00016063 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002497 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0069 or 0.00000015 BTC.

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Pinkcoin (PINK) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Tapmydata (TAP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0711 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Meme Profile

Meme is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2015. Meme’s total supply is 28,000 coins. Meme’s official website is dontbuymeme.com . Meme’s official Twitter account is @pepecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Meme is an experimental protocol mashing up some of the most exciting innovations in DeFi and crypto collectibles. The usersmay put $MEME to work by farming exclusive NFT memes. Stake LP tokens for access to the MEME batch of legendary cards. “

Buying and Selling Meme

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meme directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Meme should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Meme using one of the exchanges listed above.

