Loki Price Hits $0.56 (LOKI)

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. One Loki coin can currently be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on exchanges. Loki has a market cap of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loki has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45,089.68 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,179.56 or 0.07051641 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $138.34 or 0.00306812 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $349.74 or 0.00775660 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.13 or 0.00013595 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00010236 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $35.33 or 0.00078364 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $182.52 or 0.00404785 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $100.69 or 0.00223302 BTC.

About Loki

Loki (LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The official website for Loki is loki.network . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

