CUTcoin (CUT) Hits Market Cap of $18.89 Million

CUTcoin (CURRENCY:CUT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on February 10th. CUTcoin has a market capitalization of $18.89 million and $54.00 worth of CUTcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CUTcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.12 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, CUTcoin has traded 20.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CUTcoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00002631 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.27 or 0.00204627 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.25 or 0.00027168 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.81 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002239 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000568 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.92 or 0.00403457 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00065623 BTC.

About CUTcoin

CUTcoin (CUT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the CryptoNote hashing algorithm. CUTcoin’s total supply is 159,163,955 coins and its circulating supply is 155,163,955 coins. The Reddit community for CUTcoin is https://reddit.com/r/cutc0in and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CUTcoin’s official message board is cutcoin.org/blog . The official website for CUTcoin is cutcoin.org . CUTcoin’s official Twitter account is @CUTc0in

According to CryptoCompare, “CUT coin uses the latest advances in cryptography to allow anonymous transactions. Wallet balances, transaction amount, sender and receiver are private by default on our blockchain. CUTcoin Proof of Stake consensus is the first in history to keep the total amount of coins even in staking wallets completely concealed. “

Buying and Selling CUTcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CUTcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CUTcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CUTcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CUTcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CUTcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.