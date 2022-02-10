IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.81 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) to announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.81 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for IHS Markit’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.78 to $0.82. IHS Markit posted earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that IHS Markit will report full year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $3.58. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $3.97 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.91 to $4.03. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for IHS Markit.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The business services provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 25.91% and a return on equity of 12.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on IHS Markit from $142.00 to $118.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of IHS Markit from $140.00 to $133.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.40.

In related news, CAO Michael M. Easton sold 5,632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.08, for a total transaction of $665,026.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of INFO. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of IHS Markit in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of IHS Markit during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in IHS Markit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in IHS Markit by 114.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:INFO traded down $2.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $112.56. The stock had a trading volume of 23,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,545,123. IHS Markit has a 1-year low of $88.44 and a 1-year high of $135.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.90 and a beta of 1.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is 26.67%.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

