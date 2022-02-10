Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) Shares Sold by Luxor Capital Group LP

Luxor Capital Group LP lowered its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,497 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,409 shares during the quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $19,617,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,716,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,191,000 after purchasing an additional 45,132 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 1.1% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 637,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,986 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 2.6% during the second quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 411,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,958,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 86.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 398,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,739,000 after purchasing an additional 184,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Madison Square Garden Sports by 14.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 277,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,935,000 after purchasing an additional 35,109 shares during the last quarter. 73.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Madison Square Garden Sports alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MSGS shares. TheStreet upgraded Madison Square Garden Sports from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Madison Square Garden Sports from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley cut Madison Square Garden Sports from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Madison Square Garden Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Madison Square Garden Sports currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $211.50.

Shares of MSGS traded up $2.57 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $176.72. 947 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 121,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.59 and a beta of 0.92. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a twelve month low of $152.42 and a twelve month high of $207.09. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $168.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.59.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $289.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.61 million. Madison Square Garden Sports had a net margin of 8.54% and a negative return on equity of 23.73%. Madison Square Garden Sports’s revenue for the quarter was up 905.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.68) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Company Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSGS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS).

Receive News & Ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Madison Square Garden Sports and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.