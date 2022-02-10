MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd Has $57.83 Million Stock Position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd cut its holdings in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 55.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 702,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 861,454 shares during the quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $57,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OTIS. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 76.2% in the third quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $89.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.49.

OTIS stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $83.16. 17,714 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,014,670. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $84.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $85.60. Otis Worldwide Co. has a one year low of $62.31 and a one year high of $92.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.40 and a beta of 0.94.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Otis Worldwide had a net margin of 8.55% and a negative return on equity of 38.50%. Otis Worldwide’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is presently 34.04%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

