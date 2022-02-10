Jacobi Capital Management LLC Boosts Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 104,066 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares during the quarter. Pfizer makes up approximately 0.6% of Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Jacobi Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Patten Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pfizer by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 11,113 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.6% during the third quarter. Tempus Wealth Planning LLC now owns 39,067 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.2% during the third quarter. Pointe Capital Management LLC now owns 10,672 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 4.0% during the third quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $264,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Finally, Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.9% during the third quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 25,595 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 64.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Pfizer news, EVP Douglas M. Lankler sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.37, for a total value of $2,174,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alexander R. Mackenzie sold 41,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.26, for a total value of $2,244,193.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on PFE. UBS Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. SVB Leerink increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $43.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.74.

Shares of PFE traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.21. 273,867 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,947,047. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.19. The stock has a market cap of $287.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.69. Pfizer Inc. has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $61.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 30.70% and a net margin of 27.66%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.62%.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

