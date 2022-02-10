Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 688,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.72.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.
The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76.
Enel Américas Company Profile (NYSE:ENIA)
Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.
