Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 62,177 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 688,282 shares.The stock last traded at $5.90 and had previously closed at $5.72.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Enel Américas from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.59 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.76.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 83.7% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 2,495 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,399 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 46,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 36.8% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,740 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 5,312 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Enel Américas by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 70,808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Enel Américas SA engages in the exploitation, distribution and transformation of energy. It operates through the following segments: Generation & Transmission and Distribution. The Generation & Transmission segment consists of companies that own generation plants. The Distribution segment includes electricity supply to the final customers.

