Land Securities Group (LON:LAND) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $496.00

Land Securities Group plc (LON:LAND) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 496 ($6.71) and last traded at GBX 801.20 ($10.83), with a volume of 1436918 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 787.60 ($10.65).

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LAND. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Land Securities Group from GBX 850 ($11.49) to GBX 900 ($12.17) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 825 ($11.16) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 765 ($10.34) price target on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Land Securities Group in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 792.86 ($10.72).

The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.27. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.93 billion and a P/E ratio of -20.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 771.85 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 730.70.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of GBX 8.50 ($0.11) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.06%. Land Securities Group’s payout ratio is presently -0.89%.

In other Land Securities Group news, insider Vanessa Simms sold 42,989 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 749 ($10.13), for a total value of £321,987.61 ($435,412.59).

About Land Securities Group (LON:LAND)

At Landsec, we strive to connect communities, realise potential and deliver sustainable places. As one of the largest real estate companies in Europe, our Â£11.8 billion portfolio spans 24 million sq ft (as at 30 September 2020) of well-connected retail, leisure, workspace and residential hubs. From the iconic Piccadilly Lights in the West End and the regeneration of London's Victoria, to the creation of retail destinations at Westgate Oxford and Trinity Leeds, we own and manage some of the most successful and memorable real estate in the UK.

