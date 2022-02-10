Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Price Down 4.1%

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) traded down 4.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $221.60 and last traded at $222.55. 20,077 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 633,858 shares. The stock had previously closed at $232.18.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $250.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $265.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $235.00 to $255.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.74.

The company has a market capitalization of $14.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.50, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $222.29.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $3.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.87 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 22.79%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.81 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 11.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 17th were given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 16th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Advance Auto Parts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.49%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Advance Auto Parts in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 479.3% in the 3rd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 168 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 42.4% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 116.8% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 219 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Tobam lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 466.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tobam now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. 98.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

