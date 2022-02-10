CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 6.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.11. 8,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 453,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.
A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.
CONSOL Energy Company Profile (NYSE:CEIX)
CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.
