CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) Trading Up 6.8%

CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) traded up 6.8% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $31.39 and last traded at $31.11. 8,795 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 453,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.13.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded CONSOL Energy from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.02 and a beta of 2.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.42.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 67.4% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,896 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 554 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 12,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after purchasing an additional 589 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 29,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 24,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 794 shares in the last quarter. 78.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

