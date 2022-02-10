CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Expectations

CoreCivic (NYSE:CXW) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.23, Yahoo Finance reports. CoreCivic had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 5.03%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. CoreCivic updated its FY 2022 guidance to $1.550-$1.700 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:CXW traded down $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.86. The stock had a trading volume of 35,170 shares, compared to its average volume of 738,856. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.89. CoreCivic has a 1-year low of $6.88 and a 1-year high of $12.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.94 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CXW. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of CoreCivic by 100.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 983,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,293,000 after purchasing an additional 491,567 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 30.9% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 21,248 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,010 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 76.7% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 118,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after acquiring an additional 51,333 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in shares of CoreCivic in the third quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in shares of CoreCivic by 1.6% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,346,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $11,985,000 after acquiring an additional 20,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.78% of the company’s stock.

CoreCivic, Inc operates as a government solutions company, which engages in the development and management of prisons and other correctional facilities. It operates through the following segments: CoreCivic Safety, CoreCivic Community, and CoreCivic Properties segments. The CoreCivic Safety segment consists of correctional and detention facilities.

