I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) Shares Up 13.6%

I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB) shares shot up 13.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $26.23 and last traded at $26.08. 10,828 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 786,839 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.96.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on IMAB. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of I-Mab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of I-Mab from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank initiated coverage on shares of I-Mab in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.85.

Get I-Mab alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $39.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.02.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IMAB. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 1,020.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,791,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,428,000 after buying an additional 1,631,988 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 203.7% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,433,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,937,000 after buying an additional 961,765 shares during the period. Zeal Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 72.2% in the 3rd quarter. Zeal Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,701,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,009,000 after buying an additional 713,414 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 2,415.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 442,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,133,000 after buying an additional 424,738 shares during the period. Finally, Octagon Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in I-Mab by 77.9% in the 2nd quarter. Octagon Capital Advisors LP now owns 943,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,178,000 after buying an additional 413,106 shares during the period. 45.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About I-Mab (NASDAQ:IMAB)

I-Mab, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biologics to treat cancer and autoimmune disorders. It is developing Felzartamab, a CD38 antibody that is in Phase III clinical trials to treat multiple myeloma and autoimmune diseases; Eftansomatropin alfa, a long-acting human growth hormone, which has completed Phase 3 clinical trials to treat pediatric growth hormone deficiency; Lemzoparlimab, a CD47 monoclonal antibody that has completed Phase 1a clinical trials with RBC-sparing differentiation; and Olamkicept, an IL-6 blocker that has completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of ulcerative colitis and autoimmune.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for I-Mab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for I-Mab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.