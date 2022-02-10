Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 537.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,137,235 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 958,753 shares during the period. Intuit makes up approximately 1.0% of Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.42% of Intuit worth $613,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 62.1% in the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 48.1% in the third quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 3,022 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,630,000 after purchasing an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 93.9% in the second quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 3,763 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,845,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Waycross Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 104.2% in the second quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,201,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 3.0% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,379,957 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $676,413,000 after purchasing an additional 39,657 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuit alerts:

Several analysts recently issued reports on INTU shares. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $700.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $625.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Intuit from $750.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Intuit from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $535.00 to $840.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $663.45.

NASDAQ INTU traded down $9.45 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $569.95. The stock had a trading volume of 27,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,907,709. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $365.15 and a 1 year high of $716.86. The stock has a market cap of $161.39 billion, a PE ratio of 76.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $596.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $582.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 2.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.56. Intuit had a net margin of 20.28% and a return on equity of 22.39%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s payout ratio is currently 35.98%.

In related news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 35,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $685.96, for a total value of $24,690,444.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 336 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $691.96, for a total transaction of $232,498.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 51,950 shares of company stock valued at $34,464,008. 3.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuit Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.