Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.
Shares of MSI traded down $14.52 on Thursday, hitting $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,534. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.87.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.
A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.
About Motorola Solutions
Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.
