Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.11 EPS

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The communications equipment provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.11, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Motorola Solutions had a net margin of 15.46% and a negative return on equity of 370.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.73 earnings per share. Motorola Solutions updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $1.530-$1.590 EPS and its FY 2022 guidance to $9.800-$9.950 EPS.

Shares of MSI traded down $14.52 on Thursday, hitting $223.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 36,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 866,534. The company has a market capitalization of $37.83 billion, a PE ratio of 32.99, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.83. Motorola Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $173.79 and a fifty-two week high of $273.65. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $251.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $244.87.

Get Motorola Solutions alerts:

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.41%. This is a boost from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is 43.71%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Motorola Solutions stock. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Motorola Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:MSI) by 17.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 383,655 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,265 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.23% of Motorola Solutions worth $83,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 84.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $306.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. MKM Partners boosted their target price on shares of Motorola Solutions from $260.00 to $302.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $265.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Motorola Solutions from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Northcoast Research lowered shares of Motorola Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $269.18.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of communication infrastructure, devices, accessories, software and services. It operates through the following segments: Products & Systems Integration and Software & Services. The Products & Systems Integration segment offers an extensive portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, video security devices and infrastructure, and the implementation and integration of such systems, devices, and applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Motorola Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Motorola Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.