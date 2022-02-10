Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.50-10.00 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $9.73. Eastman Chemical also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $9.500-$10.000 EPS.

NYSE:EMN traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $123.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,042 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,367,672. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $16.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $119.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.84. Eastman Chemical has a 12-month low of $98.24 and a 12-month high of $130.47.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. Eastman Chemical had a net margin of 8.18% and a return on equity of 19.61%. Eastman Chemical’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.69 EPS. Analysts predict that Eastman Chemical will post 9.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from Eastman Chemical’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.25%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EMN shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Eastman Chemical from $142.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Eastman Chemical in a report on Friday, November 12th. They set a neutral rating and a $126.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $115.00 to $113.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Eastman Chemical from $119.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $135.17.

In other Eastman Chemical news, EVP Stephen Glenn Crawford sold 10,000 shares of Eastman Chemical stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $1,250,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.93% of the company’s stock.

About Eastman Chemical

Eastman Chemical Co engages in the provision of specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Additives and Functional Products, Advanced Materials, Chemical Intermediates and Fibers. The Additives and Functional Products segment includes chemicals for products in the transportation, consumables, building and construction, animal nutrition, crop protection, energy, personal and home care, and other markets.

