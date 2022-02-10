USDX Hits Market Cap of $632,827.72 (USDX)

USDX (CURRENCY:USDX) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One USDX coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.17 or 0.00001425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. USDX has a total market cap of $632,827.72 and $1,201.00 worth of USDX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, USDX has traded flat against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get USDX alerts:

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002213 BTC.

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.69 or 0.00008178 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00010131 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000535 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0334 or 0.00000074 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Max Property Group (MPG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000023 BTC.

ILCOIN (ILC) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000012 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDX Profile

USDX is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

SHA-256

hashing algorithm. It launched on March 27th, 2018. USDX’s total supply is 3,768,685 coins. USDX’s official Twitter account is @USDXwallet and its Facebook page is accessible here. USDX’s official website is usdx.cash. The official message board for USDX is medium.com/@USDXWallet.

According to CryptoCompare, “USDX is a stablecoin, pegged to the US dollar in a 1:1 ratio. It is backed by LHT – the core cryptocurrency of USDX Wallet. USDX can be quickly and with no fees exchanged to LHT via USDX Wallet app. The combination of the LHT token and USDX stablecoin is boosting global cryptocurrency usage and increasing its safety. USDX Wallet is a blockchain-based transfer money mobile app that enables instant transactions with no borders, intermediaries and fees. The USDX Wallet app guarantees multi-level security for all transactions and instant transfers of assets by username, phone number or QR code. USDX Wallet is based on the exclusive Lighthouse Blockchain. This blockchain is built using tried-and-tested Graphene technology, which provides stability, security and high performance (100,000 transactions per second). To access the USDX whitepaper, please click here. “

USDX Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade USDX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USDX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for USDX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.